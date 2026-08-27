Friday’s weather: Strong winds in KZN, NC and WC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 28 August 2026.

Strong coastal winds are expected to disrupt small ports and harbours in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, 28 August, while the Northern and Western Cape face damaging interior winds.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 28 August 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds and waves resulting in localised disruption of small harbours and ports, difficulty in navigation and localised damage to infrastructure and settlements along the coast between Port Edward and Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging interior winds over the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape and the central Karoo District municipality in the Western Cape.

This could lead to localised damage to settlements and localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes due to cross winds on exposed high-level roads.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape, northeastern parts of the Western Cape and western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Extended weather forecast for Friday and Saturday, 28-29 August 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and rain in places.#saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/IyaMkt4rjO — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 26, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 28 August:

Gauteng:

It will be a partly cloudy and cool day, but warm in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and cool conditions, with isolated rain and showers in the east where it will be cloudy. Morning fog is expected along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers in the east where it will be cloudy. Morning fog is expected along the escarpment.

North West:

Fine weather awaits in the west; otherwise, it will be partly and cool to warm.

Free State:

Expect morning fog over the extreme east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. It will be windy over the western and central parts.

Western Cape:

Morning fog is expected along the west coast; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places over the West Coast and Central Karoo districts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in in the southeast. It will be windy in the west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog along the Wild Coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm. It will be partly cloudy in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.