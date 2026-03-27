Weather alert: A wet Saturday ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 28 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern Cape, Free State and Eastern Cape.

Here is what to expect on Saturday.

Weather warnings for 28 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to flooding of low-lying areas, susceptible roads and bridges as well as strong damaging winds and hail, resulting in damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock in the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Similar conditions are expected under a level 2 warning in the northeastern parts the Northern Cape, central and eastern parts of the Free State and in places in KwaZulu-Natal, except in the northeast, and under a yellow level 1 warning in the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions along the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 27 – 28 March 2026.

Partly cloudy & warm to cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the central & eastern parts of RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/4LY8QuVEYQ March 27, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 28 March:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches over the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the escarpment where morning fog patches are expected. It will be hot over the Lowveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

Free State:

Residents can expect a cloudy and cool to warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the northeast.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine in the extreme west with morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in east, where it will be cloudy. It will be cool in the extreme southwest.

Western Cape:

Expect cloudy skies over the western parts in the morning with light early morning rain in the southwest; otherwise, the day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but fine over the central and eastern interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a partly cloudy and cool to warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in southwest.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, a cloudy and warm to hot day awaits with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.