Thursday’s weather: A fine day awaits with light rain in EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 28 May 2026.

Light rain is expected in parts of the Eastern Cape on Thursday, 28 May, while fine and cool to warm conditions are forecast across South Africa.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 28 May 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings or advisories for Thursday.

Weather outlook for Thursday & Friday, 28 – 29 May 2026.

Partly cloudy & cool conditions are expected, but it will be cold in places over the western interior with isolated to scattered rain & showers along the coastal regions of RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/d4nrPhwgCW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 26, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 28 May:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches in the Lowveld and along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches along the southern escarpment; otherwise, it will be a fine and cool to warm day.

North West:

Fine and cool to warm weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect a fine and cool to warm day.

Northern Cape:

It will be a fine and cool to warm, becoming cloudy to partly cloudy with fog along the coast and adjacent interior in the evening.

Western Cape:

Morning fog is expected over the western parts, but fine over the eastern parts. Otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain over the southwestern parts from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy in places along the coast from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog and light rain from late afternoon in places along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy south of the escarpment in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be fine to partly cloudy and warm but cool in the southwest.