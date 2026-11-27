Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 28 November 2026.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to cause flooding and damage in parts of most provinces on Saturday, 28 November, while hot and humid weather is forecast in KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 28 November 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding of roads, settlements and bridges, large amounts of small hail, excessive lightning and damage to infrastructure due to damaging winds in the southern and central parts of the Mpumalanga Highveld and the southern parts of Gauteng.

A yellow level 4 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorm accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and severe lightning in the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Mpumalanga Highveld, except for the central and southern parts.

This could result in flooding and damage to infrastructure.

Similar conditions are expected under a yellow level 2 warning for thunderstorms in the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the northeastern parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the central and eastern parts of both the Free State and North West.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire conditions are expected over Beaufort West Local Municipality in the Western Cape, in places over the Northern Cape, Greater Taung Local Municipality in North West and the extreme west of the Free State.

Advisories

Saws has warned of hot and humid weather resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the extreme northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Extended weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday, 28-29 November 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers becoming widespread in places in the east.#saws #weatheroutlook #summer pic.twitter.com/ouIp2sgTZS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 28 November:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm but cool in places, with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cool weather in places over the Highveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm, with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered over the northeastern parts.

It will be hot to very hot in places on the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread over the south-central parts.

Extremely hot conditions are expected in places in the Western Bushveld and the Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot weather awaits, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east, where it will be cloudy.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm conditions, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the northwest.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, becoming fine in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected, with light rain in the morning over the southwest. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and windy in places; otherwise, partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east where it will be cloudy.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm weather, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.