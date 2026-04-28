Weather alert: Frost along Lesotho border and thunderstorms in 3 provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 29 April 2026.

Frost is expected along the Lesotho border on Wednesday, 29 April, with thunderstorms forecast over parts of the North West, Free State and Northern Cape, and damaging waves in KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what weather to expect, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 29 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, leading to localised flooding and damages to susceptible formal and informal settlements and infrastructure in the western parts of the North West, northwestern parts of the Free State and the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves between Port Edward and Kosi Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

This could result in localised disruption of small harbours and/or ports for a short period of time, small vessels being at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality, and difficulty in navigation at sea.

Advisories

Expect conditions that are favourable for the first frost of the season along the Lesotho border, the southern parts of both the Free State and Northern Cape, and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 28 – 29 April 2026.

Partly cloudy & cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the central & eastern parts of RSA, as well as along the south coast today. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/2q0jLRoJZZ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 28, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 29 April:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect fine weather at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the north, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise it will be a cloudy and cold to cool day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will become partly cloudy over the western and central parts by the afternoon.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

Free State:

Expect morning fog patches in the extreme eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme eastern and southern parts.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog in the extreme southwest where it will be cold; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts, but fine in the extreme west.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches are forecast over the Overberg and Cape Winelands Valley; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy along the coast at first; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cold, but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cold, but cool conditions in places along the coast. Morning frost is expected in places near the Free State border.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be fine in the extreme south with morning and evening fog over the extreme northwestern interior; otherwise, a cloudy and cool but cold day awaits in the extreme southwest. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated showers and rain in the extreme northwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.