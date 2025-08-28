Weather alert: A warm to hot Friday with fire danger in 6 provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 29 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 29 August 2025.

There are extreme high fire danger warnings for parts of the North West, Northern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, while showers are expected in most provinces. Otherwise, it will be a warm to hot Friday ahead. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 28-29 August 2025:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and south-eastern parts of RSA.⚠️Severe thunderstorms #SAWS #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/knlijuudmN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 28, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 29 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service warns of extremely high fire danger conditions over the western parts of the North West, the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, in places over the Free State, the northern and extreme south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and in places over Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 29 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and warm but hot weather in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm but hot in places.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with morning isolated showers and thundershowers over the western parts.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy, windy and warm conditions, with isolated morning showers and thundershowers over the western parts.

Northern Cape:

Expect fog along the coast at first, with isolated morning showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts, where it will be windy. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Fog is expected along the coast at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm over the eastern interior.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with morning fog and chances of rain in the south, otherwise the weather will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect windy conditions in the north, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east and along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents can expect morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.