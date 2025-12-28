Weather alert: Fire danger, hot conditions and thundershowers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 29 December 2025.

Expect partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions in the central and eastern parts of the country on 29 December, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers possible from the afternoon.

Here is what you need to know, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 29 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in the central and southern parts of Limpopo, escarpment and Highveld of Mpumalanga, the extreme eastern parts of both the Free State and North West, northern parts of Gauteng and the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

Expect flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges or areas, excessive lightning and large amounts of small hail.

Fire danger warnings

Saws has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the western interior of the Northern Cape, and the western and southeastern parts of the Western Cape.

Advisories

The western interior of the Northern Cape, and the western and southeastern parts of the Western Cape will experience very hot and uncomfortable conditions.

Weather outlook for Monday & Tuesday, 29 – 30 December 2025.

Partly cloudy & warm to cool conditions are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible from the afternoon. Otherwise, fine & hot.#saws pic.twitter.com/sEGHtjjF2X — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 27, 2025

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 29 December:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and warm but cool in the Lowveld, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in the west. There will be isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the northeast with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Western Cape:

Expect fog patches along the west coast; otherwise, the weather will be fine and hot to very hot, but cool to warm in places over the coastal areas.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog patches in places; otherwise it will be a fine and warm to hot day.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.