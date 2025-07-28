Weather alert: Fine and cool conditions expected across most provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 29 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 29 July 2025.

The weather service warns of high fire danger in parts of the Western Cape, with cool and dry conditions elsewhere. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 28-29 July 2025:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-west.

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 29 July

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the Swellendam and Hassequa municipalities of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 29 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect generally fine and cool conditions, although it will be cold in some areas.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cold to cool.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and cool conditions, but cold in the southeast.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east. It will be hot in the extreme north-west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather in the west in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. Evening fog patches in the northwest.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool, but warm along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool, but warm in the southwest.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and cold conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.