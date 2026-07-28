Wednesday’s weather: Disruptive rain and snow in EC and KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 29 July 2026.

Disruptive rain and snow have been forecast for parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with very cold weather expected in southern Free State and along the Lesotho borders on Wednesday, 29 July.

Here is what weather to expect, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 29 July 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain resulting in flooding of bridge, roads or settlements and damage to property or infrastructure in places along the coast and adjacent interior between East London in the Eastern Cape and Cape Vidal in KwaZulu-Natal.

An orange level 5 warning has been issued for disruptive snow resulting in traffic disruptions, disruption to essential services and some communities temporarily cut off in places over the extreme northeastern high ground of the Eastern Cape.

Similar disruptions are expected in places over the northeastern high ground of the Eastern Cape and the Drakensberg area in KwaZulu-Natal under a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive snow.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain resulting in flooding of bridges, roads or settlements and damage to property or infrastructure over the southeastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, except in the extreme northeast.

Advisories

Expect very cold and wet conditions with light snowfall to set in from Wednesday evening in places over the Eastern Cape, southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, southern Free State and along the Lesotho borders, with the passage of the cut-off-low weather system clearing from the west by Thursday.

The weather service has advised farmers to take precautionary measures to mitigate negative impact under such adverse weather conditions.

Extended weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, 29-30 July 2026:

Fine and warm in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers and rain but widespread in the south-east on Wednesday.#saws #weatheroutlook #winter pic.twitter.com/go9F2MULul — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 27, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 29 July:

Gauteng:

It will be a partly cloudy and cool to cold day with isolated showers and rain.

Mpumalanga:

Expect drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain. It will be cloudy in the morning.

Limpopo:

There will be drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers in the southeast. It will be cloudy in the east at first.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme southeast.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the Lesotho border. Light snowfall is possible along the Lesotho border and in the extreme southwest.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine to partly cloudy and cold to cool, but very cold over the southern parts with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the southeast. Light snowfall is possible in the extreme southeast.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but cold in parts of the Central Karoo.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cool in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain, clearing up in the afternoon. Snowfall is expected in the high-lying areas.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy and cold to very cold weather with scattered showers and rain, but widespread south of escarpment. Snowfall is expected over high-lying areas.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and rain, but isolated in the extreme northeast.