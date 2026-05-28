Weather alert: Fine weather for most provinces and showers in KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 29 May 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued no severe alerts for Friday. Most provinces forecast fine, cool to warm weather with morning fog in several regions.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 29 May 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 28-29 May 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and rain in places in the south-west and south-east.#saws #weathersa #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/I3o4j4OdP6 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 28, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 29 May 2026

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 29 May 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather, but warm in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning frost in places over the Highveld; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy in the evening, with isolated rain and showers expected over the escarpment and southern Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but cold in places.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, but cloudy along the southeast coast. It will be warm in places along the west coast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, but cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cold in places in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with morning fog patches as well as isolated showers and rain except in the north-west, but scattered along the Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy to partly weather with morning fog patches over the eastern interior and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain.