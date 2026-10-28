Weather alert: Heatwave expected in EC as fine and warm conditions elsewhere

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Thursday, 29 October 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned about a heatwave with persistently high temperatures in parts of the Eastern Cape and extremely high veld fire conditions in Northern and Western Cape.

Meanwhile, conditions are expected to be fine and warm to hot but party cloudy with isolated showers and rain in places in the east.

Saws has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 29 October 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 29 October 2026

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high veld fire conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg of the Northern Cape and Matzikama, Western Cape, local municipalities.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality of the Eastern Cape until Saturday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 29 October 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy with drizzle along the escarpment in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

North West:

Fine and hot weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, the day will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions along the southern coast; otherwise, it will be fine.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with fog in places in the south at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but cool in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with fog in most places at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool in places.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the western interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.