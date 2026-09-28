Weather alert: Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in 6 provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Tuesday, 29 September 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong winds, hail and excessive lightning in North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State and the Northern Cape.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 29 September 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 28-29 September 2026.

Partly cloudy & warm to cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thunderstorms possible over the central & eastern parts of the RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/4S3KwOnge0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 28, 2026

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 29 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws issued a yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, and localised damage to settlements and infrastructure over North West, Gauteng, the Highveld of Mpumalanga, south-western Limpopo, northern Free State and the extreme north-eastern parts of Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 28 September 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cold weather, but it will be cool in the extreme north. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cold conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the northern Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cold, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-western and south-central parts. It will be cool in places.

North West:

Cloudy, windy and cool weather awaits North West residents with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a cold in the east; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm but partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions over the north-eastern parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but hot over the west coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy along the coast at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool south of the escarpment. It will become cloudy along the coast from late afternoon, with evening rain along the coast to the east of the Kei River.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning and evening fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cold to cool. Isolated showers and rain are expected, mainly along the coast and in the far north.