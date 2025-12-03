Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms, hail and extreme heat expected across NC, WC and NW

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 4 December 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of yellow warnings for thunderstorms and fire danger alerts issued as extreme heat and storms affect Northern Cape, Western Cape, and North West.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 4 December 2025.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 03 – 04 December 2025.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 4 December 2025

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised damage to infrastructure, property, and vehicles and injuries (livelihood and livestock) due to hail, damaging winds, heavy downpours, and excessive lightning, expected over the extreme north-eastern parts of Northern Cape and western parts of North West.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Dawid Kruiper, Kai !Garib, and Karoo Hoogland, as well as the Kamiesberg Local Municipalities in the Northern Cape and most parts of the West Coast District in the Western Cape.

Advisories

Very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape as well as the West Coast, Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and Garden Route District Municipalities, and the Drakenstein Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 4 December 2025:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect warm weather in the extreme north; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will start with morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Cloudy weather awaits the North West with morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in the east; it will be otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the west. It will become partly cloudy in the east with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the northeast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and warm to hot conditions but very hot to extremely hot in places over the interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with fog patches in the south-east in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places and a chance of light rain in the south-east in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the north-east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning and evening fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in places in the north.