More thunderstorms expected as wet weather persists in most provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 3 December 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued yellow level 2 and level 1 warnings for severe thunderstorms across several provinces, with risks of hail, damaging winds, heavy downpours and lightning on Wednesday, 3 December.

Meanwhile, extremely high fire danger and hot to very hot conditions are also expected in parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

Here is what to know.

Weather warnings for 3 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised damages to infrastructure, property, vehicles, and injuries (livelihood and livestock) in eastern North West, Gauteng, western Mpumalanga and southwestern regions of Limpopo.

This is due to hail, damaging winds, heavy downpours and excessive lightning.

Saws also issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms in the northeastern regions of KwaZulu-Natal.

As a result, there is a possibility of localised damages to infrastructure, property, vehicles, and injuries (livelihood and livestock) due to hail, damaging winds, heavy downpours and excessive lightning.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in the north central parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

Hot to very hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, and the West Coast District in the Western Cape until Thursday, but only on Thursday over the Cape Winelands, Little Karoo, and western parts of Central Karoo District.

ALSO READ: Tshwane storm causes fatal roof collapse and widespread disruption

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 3 December:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Mpumalanga:

Expect a partly cloudy and cool to warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and hot weather awaits North West residents, with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers from early afternoon.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches in the east where it will be cloudy; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy in the extreme east; otherwise, the day will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north central.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and rain over the extreme southeastern parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, but cool to warm in places over the southern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy in the morning; otherwise, a fine and cool day awaits.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 30% chance of light rain south of the escarpment, but cloudy along the Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be partly cloudy in the extreme west; otherwise, the day will be cloudy and cool to cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east.