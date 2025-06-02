Weather alert: Sunshine and cool weather expected for most provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 3 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

The weather service has not issued any severe alerts for Tuesday. Most provinces can expect fine, cool to warm weather, with partly cloudy skies in some areas. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 3 June

The weather service hasn’t issued a severe weather alert for Tuesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 3 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool and to warm conditions.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog in places over the Western Bushveld; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

North West:

Partly cloudy weather in the west awaits North West residents; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy conditions in the north; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog over the southern high ground, where it will be partly cloudy and cold in places; otherwise, it will do fine and be cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cool to cold weather, becoming cloudy along the coast in the afternoon, with light rain in places.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine weather in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.