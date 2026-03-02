Weather alert: Heavy rain and hail expected in northeastern Limpopo

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 3 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms and localised flooding in Limpopo on Tuesday.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 3 March 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 3 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning, resulting in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements in the northeastern parts of Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 3 March, 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy weather at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cool but warm in places with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the northern Lowveld.

North West:

Cloudy weather awaits North West residents in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the southwest, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the northeast.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm but hot in the west. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the extreme north and eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cool along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme northeast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy over the southwestern parts from the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with fog patches in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south-west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the north and west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.