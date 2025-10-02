Fire risk in NC and FS, rain and morning fog for Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 3 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of extreme fire danger in the Northern Cape and Free State, with rain expected in eastern provinces.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 3 October 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Friday, 3 October

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected in the northern parts of North Cape and the northern parts of Free State.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 3 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be cloudy and cold to cool with drizzle and rain in the east. It will be partly cloudy in the west.

Limpopo:

The day will start with a morning fog patch along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with drizzle and rain in the east. It will be partly cloudy in the west.

North West:

Partly cloudy weather awaits North West residents in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be fine, windy, and warm to hot.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and windy conditions in the east, where isolated showers and morning fog patches are expected; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm. It will be cold in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy and cool in the south-east. It will be windy in the central parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and hot weather in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places along the coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers of rain south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.