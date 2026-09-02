Thursday’s weather: Damaging winds, disruptive rain and thunderstorms

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 3 September 2026.

Damaging winds are expected to sweep through the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape on Thursday, 3 September, while disruptive rain is set to batter parts of the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 3 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for damaging winds and waves leading to disruption of ports/harbours and danger to navigation at sea between Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape until Friday.

A yellow level 4 warning for damaging winds has also been issued for the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape, and the Cape Winelands and the Central Karoo districts in the Western Cape.

This could lead to interruptions to power, communication and/or other utilities and services, damage to settlement, injuries and danger to life from flying debris, and problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes due to cross winds.

Disruptive rainfall is expected under a level 4 warning in the eastern parts of the Overberg District, Garden Route, Langeberg and Laingsburg Municipalities of the Western Cape.

Expect flooding of roads and settlements and major disruption of traffic flow.

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall is also in place for is also in place for the Eastern Cape, particularly in places along the south coast and the eastern parts.

This could lead to localised flooding of settlements, roads, low lying areas and bridges.

For the western parts of the Free State, the weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised wind and hail damages to structures, falling trees and local fire incidents due to excessive lightning.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds in the western parts of the Western Cape from the afternoon into Friday, and the northern interior of Eastern Cape.

Expect damage to temporary structures, settlements, transport routes and travel services affected by wind.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the country, including most parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Advisories

Expect cold to very cold, wet and windy conditions are in places over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape on Friday.

Weather outlook for: 03 – 04 September 2026. Partly cloudy & warm to cool conditions are expected, but it will be cold over the southern regions of the country, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the central, southern & eastern parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/xvkHqPl4R7 Read more No severe weather warnings as SA looks ahead to a mild Monday September 1, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 3 September:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and warm conditions, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and warm but hot in places in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits, with isolated showers and thundershowers except the extreme east.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers in the west and extreme south, but isolated in the eastern and southern parts. It will be cool to cold in the west.

Western Cape:

Cloudy, windy and cool to cold conditions are expected, with scattered showers and rain but widespread along the south coast and adjacent interior. Near-gale force winds are possible along the southwest and west coastlines as well as over the Central Karoo from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be warm in places in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a fine and warm day, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior, south of Coffee Bay.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be cloudy skies with morning fog along the south coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the east. It will become partly cloudy to cloudy in the south by the evening, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.