Weather alert: Orange level 6 warning issued as parts FS, NW and NC brace for heavy downpours

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 30 April 2026.

Parts of the Free State, North West and Northern Cape have been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms on Thursday, 30 April, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) issuing orange level 6 and yellow level 4 warnings.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow.

Weather warnings for 30 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in damage or loss of infrastructures, settlements, property, vehicles, livelihoods and livestock, injuries and danger to life, and major travel disruptions expected over the western parts of both Free State and North West, and the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Similar conditions are expected in the central parts of the North West, central and eastern Free State, and central interior of the Northern Cape under a yellow level 4 warning.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging wind and waves between Richards Bay and Kosi Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

This, the weather service warns, could lead to difficulty in navigation, localised disruption on small harbours and ports for a short period of time, small vessels taking on water and capsizing in a locality, localised damage to coastal infrastructure and localised disruptions to beachfront activities.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 29-30 April 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered shower and thundershowers but widespread over the central parts.#saws #Warning #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/EsYivxVEV8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 29, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 30 April:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect fog in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fog in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be a cloudy and cool to warm day.

Limpopo:

There will morning fog in places, with drizzle along the escarpment. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy and cool to warm.

North West:

Cloudy, windy and cool weather awaits, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme east.

Free State:

Expect cloudy, windy and cold to cool conditions with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy, windy and cold over the central and eastern parts where it will be windy in places. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the western interior, but scattered to widespread over the central and eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Fine weather has been forecast over the central and western parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy over the northeastern parts with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and northern parts.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a partly cloudy and cool day with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north and widespread in the extreme north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the extreme northwest; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but cold in the southwest. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the southwest, otherwise isolated, except in the eastern central and northeastern parts.