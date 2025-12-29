Weather alert: Severe storms, flooding and extreme heat expected on Tuesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 30 December 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that severe thunderstorms, flooding, damaging winds, and very hot conditions are expected across seven provinces on Tuesday.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 30 December 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 29 – 30 December 2025. Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible from the afternoon, but it'll be fine & hot to very hot in the west.

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 30 December 2025

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms associated with heavy downpours leading to flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, and low-lying bridges/areas. Damaging winds and hail are expected over the extreme northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the extreme eastern Free State, and the southern highveld of Mpumalanga.

Saws issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms associated with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges/areas. Damaging winds and large amounts of small hail are expected over Gauteng, the Free State, western parts of North West, the extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, the interior of KwaZulu-Natal and the highveld of Mpumalanga.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the southern and western parts of the Northern Cape as well as the Cederberg and northern parts of the Garden Route of the Western Cape.

Advisories

Very hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the Khai-Ma and Hantam municipalities of the Northern Cape, Central Karoo and northern parts of the Garden Route in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 30 December 2025:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy weather at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy weather with fog along the escarpment in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the morning with drizzle along the escapement; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

North West:

Cloudy weather awaits the North West residents with morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the central and western parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy with fog patches along the coast in the evening; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and eastern parts but scattered in the extreme northeast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather over the southern and western parts in the morning with fog along the west coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in the northeastern parts, where isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the interior but scattered in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning and evening fog in places over the central and western interior; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the interior but scattered in the extreme west.