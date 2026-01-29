Weather alert: Thunderstorms in 7 provinces and a dry day in Western Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 30 January 2026.

While most parts of the country can expect thunderstorms on Friday, 30 January, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast a dry, fine and warm to hot day for the Western Cape.

Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions are expected to continue in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 30 January 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over vast parts of the Free State, North West, Gauteng, western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, southern parts of Mpumalanga, extreme southwestern parts of Limpopo and the extreme northeastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Expect localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, large amounts of small hail.

Fire danger warnings

Saws warns of extremely high fire danger conditions in most parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in very uncomfortable conditions over the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 29 – 30 January 2026.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 30 January:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a cloudy day in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies with morning fog patches over the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers over the Highveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches over the eastern parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and warm to hot with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the western parts.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy and windy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the northeast.

Western Cape:

Expect morning fog patches in the extreme southeast; otherwise, the day will be fine and warm to hot. It will be partly cloudy in the east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly a cloudy and warm day, but hot in places over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and warm weather with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning. There will be scattered afternoon thunderstorms over the interior, but isolated in the west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot is expected, with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west and the southern interior. Otherwise, expect isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.