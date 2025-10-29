Weather alert: A wet day across SA with possible flooding in KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 30 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours in parts of the North West, Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Thursday, 30 October, with flooding expected in KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, parts of the Northern and Western Cape face fire danger conditions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Thursday, 30 October

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, excessive lightning, damaging winds and large amounts of small hail in the eastern parts of the North West and Free State, in Gauteng, Mpumalanga – except in the extreme northeast – and the extreme southeastern parts of Limpopo.

This could result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, and localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, property and vehicles

A yellow level 1 warning has also been issued for disruptive rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal, which could result in localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges, difficult driving conditions on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and/or reduced visibility.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Dawid Kruiper and Khai-Ma Local Municipalities in the Northern Cape and the Laingsberg Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 29-30 October 2025:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.⚠️ Severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain#saws #saweather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/FJPSsw1dHa — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 29, 2025

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 30 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme northeast.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered showers and thundershowers in the southeast.

North West:

Cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west. It will be partly cloudy in the northwest.

Free State:

Residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south.

Northern Cape:

Conditions will be fine in the extreme west, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Expect fine and warm to hot weather over the eastern interior, but very hot over the West Coast District.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine in the extreme west, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated thundershowers in the northeast, where it will be warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a cloudy and cool day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cold in the south-west.