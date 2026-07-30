Friday’s weather: Damaging winds and waves in KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 31 July 2026.

The South African Weather Service has warned of strong winds and rough seas in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, 31 July, while fine, cool and cold conditions are expected across SA.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow.

Weather warnings for 31 July 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds and waves between KwaDukuza and Kosi Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

This could lead to difficulty in navigation, localised disruption of small harbours and/or ports for a short period of time and small vessels being at risk of taking on water and capsizing in locality.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Matzikama Municipality of the Western Cape.

Weather outlook for Friday & Saturday: 31 July – 01 August 2026. Partly cloudy & cold to very cold conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the RSA, with isolated rain/showers possible along the coastal areas of KZN into the adjacent interior. Otherwise, fine & cool. pic.twitter.com/BPf5evVv52 July 29, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 31 July:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy in the north; otherwise, a fine and cool day awaits. There will be morning frost in places.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies in the central parts at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the eastern parts in the early morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits, but it will be partly cloudy in the northeast.

Free State:

Expect a fine and cool to cold day.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the southeast.

Western Cape:

Fine and cool to warm conditions are expected; otherwise, it will be a cloudy to partly cloudy with morning fog over the north-eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy skies with morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.