Saturday’s weather: severe thunderstorms and heatwave in Eastern Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Saturday, 31 October 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned about severe thunderstorms in the northern interior of the Eastern Cape and a heatwave in places of the Eastern Cape until Sunday. Meanwhile, conditions are expected to be party cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places, with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 31 October 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow Friday and Saturday, 30-31 October 2026:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places, with isolated showers and thundershowers, becoming scattered in the Eastern Cape tomorrow.#saws #southafricanweather #weatheroutlook #spring pic.twitter.com/JmoLmncTCG — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 30, 2026

Weather warnings: Saturday, 31 October 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised damage to settlements/property and localised disruption to power supply and communications over the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

The South African Weather Service says extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of both Free State and North West.

Advisories

The weather service also issued a warning that a heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the Chris Hani and Alfred Nzo municipalities of the Eastern Cape until Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 29 October 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather to be hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the east.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the Western Bushveld and southern parts by the afternoon.

North West:

Fine and hot to very hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western and southern parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect the day to be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be warm in the north-west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions along the south coast and the northern parts of the west coast in the morning with fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool along the south and south-west coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog patches in places along the coast and adjacent interior at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms over the interior but scattered in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places south-west; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places in the northwest. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west and south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.