A fine and cool Tuesday ahead with fire danger in NC and WC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 4 August 2026.

Fine and cool weather conditions are expected in most parts of South Africa on Tuesday, 4 August, while extremely high fire conditions have been forecast over parts of the Northern and Western Cape and frost in some areas.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 4 August 2026

Fire danger

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire conditions over Karoo Hoogland Local Municipality in the Northern Cape and Laingsburg Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

Extended weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, 04-05 August 2026:

Fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain in places.#saws #weatheroutlook #winter pic.twitter.com/WMumbaVXD0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 2, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 4 August:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and cool day with morning frost in places in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning frost in places over the Highveld and escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm on the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Morning frost awaits in places in the south; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool.

Free State:

Expect morning frost in places; otherwise it will be fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the west with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy skies are expected, with morning fog along the west and southwest coast. Otherwise, it will be fine becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northwest.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be a fine and warm day.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cold weather in places in the north; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be fine and cool, but warm in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.