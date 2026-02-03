Wednesday’s weather: Heavy downpours, thundershowers and warm to hot conditions

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 4 February 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heavy downpours and a heat wave in parts of the Eastern Cape, with thundershowers and warm to hot weather expected across SA.

Here is the weather forecast for Wednesday, 4 February.

Weather warnings for 4 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in places over Eastern Cape, west of East London along the coast.

Saws warns that this could lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail resulting in damage to infrastructure and settlements.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions over the central parts of the Northern Cape and the southwestern parts of the North West.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the Free State and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 03 – 04 February 2026.

Partly cloudy & warm to hot conditions are expected with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the central, western & eastern parts of the country. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/J0obGOG61Y — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 3, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 4 February:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog in places over the Highveld and escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the east.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches over the southcentral parts; otherwise, expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the eastern Lowveld and the extreme southwest.

North West:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot weather awaits North West, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme eastern parts.

Free State:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and hot to very hot day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme southwest.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog over the extreme eastern parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy and hot to very hot with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme northeast where it will be partly cloudy.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.