Wednesday’s weather: Wet conditions across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 4 March 2026.

Thundershowers are expected across the country on Wednesday, 4 March, with extremely high fire conditions forecast for parts of the Northern Cape.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 4 March 2026

Fire danger warnings

Saws has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in Kai !Garib and Kareeberg Local Municipalities of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 4 March:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a cloudy and warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north and Lowveld.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the northeast where it will be cloudy.

Free State:

Residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in the east. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme eastern and northern parts.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy in the morning with fog over the northwest, becoming fine by the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east and central parts.

Western Cape:

Expect fine conditions along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northeast. It will become partly cloudy over the Overberg District from the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the north. It will become cloudy with fog in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy skies with fog patches in places at first; otherwise, the day will be fine and warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy with morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except along the coast

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.