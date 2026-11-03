Election Day weather: Yellow level 4 and 2 storms expected in KZN, Mpumalanga and Limpopo

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

Election Day will see severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as yellow level 4 and level 2 warnings are issued, fire danger in the North West and extreme heat in Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Election Day, Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 03-04 November 2026:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.#saws #weatheroutlook #Warning #spring pic.twitter.com/y4rAvMwSUz — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 3, 2026

Weather warnings: Election Day, Wednesday, 4 November 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail, and excessive lightning resulting in flooding and damage to infrastructure expected over the northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the central parts of Mpumalanga.

The South African Weather Service also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail, and lightning resulting in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the central-southern parts of Limpopo, as well as most parts of Mpumalanga.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the North West, southern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of the Western Cape, and northern parts of the Free State, as well as the Limpopo Valley and the Western Bushveld.

Advisories

Very hot to extremely hot conditions are expected over the West Coast, Cape Winelands, Central and Little Karoo districts, including Hessequa and Swellendam municipalities in the Western Cape, as well as over the interior of the Namakwa district.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Election Day, Wednesday, 4 November 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning patches over the central parts; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Fine and hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect the day to be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot over the West Coast, Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and Little Karoo districts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with morning fog in places south of the escarpment, becoming fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with morning fog in places south of the escarpment and very early morning rain along the Wild Coast. It will become fine and warm over the interior but partly cloudy along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon but scattered in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.