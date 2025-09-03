Weather

Weather alert: Hot, windy weather and fire danger ahead

By Chulumanco Mahamba

3 September 2025

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 4 September 2025.

Weather forecast 4 September 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the central and northern parts of South Africa; otherwise, it will be fine, warm, and hot across provinces.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 4 September 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 4 September

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in places over the central and northern parts of South Africa.

ALSO READ: Fire danger, warm temperatures nationwide and showers in places

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 4 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather, but hot in places.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm conditions.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm, but hot in places in the south.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine, windy and warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot, becoming windy in the south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and hot weather in the north-west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm but partly cloudy and cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy and cool along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings

