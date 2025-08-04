Weather alert: Light snow in EC and beachfront disruptions in NC and WC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 5 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 5 August 2025.

Light snowfall is expected in parts of the Eastern Cape, while damaging waves and very cold weather threaten to disrupt beachfront activities between parts of the Northern and Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 04 – 05 August 2025.

Isolated to scattered rain & showers are expected over the south-western parts of the country, with possible damaging winds and waves along the west & south coast of RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/swGSRQMfkB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 4, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 5 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves leading to localised disruption to beachfront activities between Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape.

Fire danger warnings:

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in places over the western half of the North West, the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and the Nyandeni Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Advisories:

Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected in places over the interior of the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape and Witzenberg Municipality in the Western Cape.

Residents of the Eastern Cape can expect light snowfall in the northern high lying areas.

ALSO READ: Cold front to hit South Africa on Monday

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 5 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather conditions with morning frost in places in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool, but warm weather in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine, windy and cool conditions await North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the west.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine, windy and cool weather, becoming partly cloudy in the west.

Northern Cape:

Expect cloudy conditions in the extreme west with scattered showers, otherwise it will be partly cloudy windy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the east. It will be very cold in places in the south-west.

Western Cape:

Conditions will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers over the eastern interior, otherwise showers will be scattered to widespread. It will be very cold over the interior.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cool with scattered afternoon showers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cool weather, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers south of the escarpment in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and warm but cool conditions in places in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly becoming strong in places north of Durban.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “view high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.