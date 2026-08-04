Weather alert: Damaging winds and waves with extremely high fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 5 August 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of damaging winds and waves between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas, and extremely high fire danger is expected in the eastern Northern Cape, while Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo brace for fine, cool, frosty morning conditions.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 5 August 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 04-05 August 2026:

Fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy with isolated rain and showers in places.#saws #weatheroutlook #winter pic.twitter.com/ZbWrjsapfu — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 4, 2026

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 5 August 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from the afternoon until Thursday morning.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire-danger conditions are expected over most parts of the eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 5 August 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning frost in places in the Highveld; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning frost in places; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool in places.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a partly cloudy day in the west at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, cool to warm, and becoming fine in the east. It will be windy over the eastern parts in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the western and southwestern coastlines and adjacent interior, with drizzle patches in the southwestern; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become windy in places over the southwestern parts and the Central Karoo in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy weather with fog patches in the east in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.