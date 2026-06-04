Bring out the blankets: A cold Friday awaits with disruptive Snow in EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 5 June 2026.

Snow is expected to disrupt traffic in the high-lying parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday, 5 June, as cold and icy weather sweeps through South Africa.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 5 June 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow leading to icy roads resulting in traffic disruptions in the northeastern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape.

A yellow level 4 warning has also been issued for wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and small vessels taking on water between Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape and East London in the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected over the southern Namakwa District in the Northern Cape as well as in places over the Eastern Cape interior.

Weather outlook for Friday & Saturday, 5 – 6 June 2026.

Partly cloudy & cold conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered rain & showers possible over the eastern parts of the country. Weather conditions are expected to clear from Friday. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/3Yg0lpdvXh June 3, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 5 June:

Gauteng:

Cloudy conditions are expected in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and cool to cold weather, but warm over the Lowveld, with isolated morning showers over the central parts.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers in the morning over the south central parts, becoming fine in the north from the afternoon.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cold weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be windy in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to very cold, but cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southeast. It will be fine in the extreme west.

Western Cape:

Fine conditions are expected in the west where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold, but cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior with isolated morning showers and rain.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated showers of rain, becoming partly cloudy over the interior by afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a cloudy and cold to very cold day with scattered showers of rain with snowfalls expected over the high-lying areas.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the northeastern parts where it will be warm.