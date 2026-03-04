Weather alert: Level 5 storm warning for Northern Cape and Free State

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 5 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that an orange level 5 warning has been issued for the Northern Cape and Free State as severe storms bring flooding, hail and strong winds. Yellow-level warnings were also issued for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in the North West, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 5 March 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today, 04 March 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers ⚠️Severe thunderstorms#saws #weatheroutlook #SAWeatherService #Warning pic.twitter.com/P9Z201hrzg — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 4, 2026

Weather warnings: Thursday, 5 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange-level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, as well as damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning. These are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Free State.

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges/areas, as well as possible strong damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning over the western parts of Northern Cape, south to central parts of North West, central to western parts of Free State, and central parts of Eastern Cape.

The South African Weather Service also warned of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, and low-lying bridges/areas; hail; and excessive lightning in places over the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. A yellow level 1 warning was issued.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 5 March, 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches over the Highveld and escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents over the central interior; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cool with widespread to scattered showers and thunder-showers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect cloudy and cool conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers in the west; otherwise, it will be scattered.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the extreme west with morning and evening fog along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms but widespread in the extreme east, where it will be cloudy.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning and evening fog patches over the north-west; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east. It will be cloudy in the south coast and the adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the northeast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy in the extreme east, otherwise cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the northwestern parts.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be very hot in places in the east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.