Thursday’s weather: Heat, hail, heavy rain and excessive lightning

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 5 November 2026.

Fine to hot conditions are expected across much of South Africa on Thursday, 5 November, but several provinces face severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail and excessive lightning.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 5 November 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding and damage to settlements or property in Gauteng, Mpumalanga Highveld, central-southern parts of Limpopo, eastern parts of both the Free State and North West and KwaZulu-Natal, except in the extreme northeast.

Expect localised disruptions to power supply and communications due to wind and large amount of small hail.

Similar conditions are expected under a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in southern Limpopo, the escarpment of Mpumalanga, the central and western parts of both North West and Free State and the northern interior of Eastern Cape.

A yellow level 1 warning has also been issued for damaging interior winds resulting in localised damage to settlements, transport routes and travel services affected by winds, and localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes in the eastern parts of the Northern and the northern interior of Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape, except along the coast and adjacent interior, most parts in east of the Western Cape, the interior of the Eastern Cape and in places south of the escarpment, western Free State, and in places in North West, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Extended weather forecast for Thursday and Friday, 05-06 November 2026:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolate to scattered showers and thundershowers.#saws #weatheroutlook #spring pic.twitter.com/OYn2qVG8oG — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 3, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 5 November:

Gauteng:

It will be a partly cloudy and warm to hot day with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches over the central parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot to very hot in the east.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but isolated in the east.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southwest.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot conditions await, with isolated to scattered thundershowers.

Free State:

Expect fog in the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and hot with scattered afternoon thundershowers, but isolated in the west where it will be very hot.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine, windy and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions are expected, with a chance of light rain and showers from the afternoon in the extreme southwest. It will be cool along the south coast but very hot over parts of the Central Karoo, where it will also be windy during the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and very hot to extremely hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers over the northern and eastern parts.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a fine and hot to very hot day, becoming partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the west and south, otherwise isolated.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.