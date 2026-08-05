Thursday’s weather: Fine and cool conditions with showers in parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 6 August 2026.

South Africa can expect mostly fine and cool weather on Thursday, 6 August, with very cold, wet, and windy conditions forecast for later in the week due to a passing cold front.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 6 August 2026

Advisories

The weather service has warned of a passing cold front, accompanied by a cut-off low, that is expected to affect the southern parts of the country from Sunday into Monday.

This could lead to very cold, wet, and windy conditions, very rough seas, and a risk of localised flooding.

Saws has urged members of the public and small stock farmers to take the necessary precautions to safeguard lives, property, and livestock.

Extended weather forecast for Thursday and Friday, 06-07 August 2026:

Fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain in places.#saws #winter #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/qbwX5mF3Ow August 4, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 6 August:

Gauteng:

There will be morning frost in places; otherwise, it will be a fine and cool day, but warm in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

Limpopo:

It will be a fine and warm day.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect a fine and cool day.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine in the north; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy in the west. It will be windy over the eastern parts in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cold to cool weather is expected, with isolated to scattered showers and rain in the southwest and southern parts. It will be windy in the southwest during the early hours of the morning.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the south; otherwise it will be fine and cold to cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a fine and cool day, becoming partly cloudy from the evening, but cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be evening fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming cloudy in the south with isolated showers and rain along the extreme south coast from late afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.