Heavy downpours expected in EC and KZN on Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 6 February 2026

More wet weather is expected in coastal provinces on Friday, 6 February, while hot and humid conditions have been forecast over parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 6 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours in the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, excluding the coastline.

This could lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges; strong damaging winds; excessive lightning and hail; and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions over the extreme northeastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

Saws has warned of hot and humid weather over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in very uncomfortable conditions.

It has also warned of a heat wave with persistently high temperatures over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 05-06 February 2026:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool in the south, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the Eastern Cape⚠️ Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorm.#saws #SAWeather pic.twitter.com/FypA6dCA8f — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 5, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 4 February:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm to hot day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and warm weather, but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places.

North West:

Partly cloudy and hot weather awaits North West residents on Friday.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the Lesotho boarder.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the west and southwest.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers in the east; otherwise, expect isolated showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a partly cloudy and warm to hot day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the west and south; otherwise, they will be isolated except in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.