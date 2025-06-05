Weather alert: Very cold, wet and windy conditions to hit the three Capes

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 6 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 6 June 2025.

Saws has warned of very cold, wet and windy conditions in the three Capes, as well as possible snowfall in parts of the Western Cape. Damaging winds are also expected to affect some small Western Cape harbours and ports.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 05 – 06 June 2025.

Partly cloudy & cold to cool with isolated rain & showers over the central & eastern parts of the country, with possible damaging winds along the east coast as well as the south-west coast tomorrow, 06 June 2025.#saws pic.twitter.com/1EsRha2zId — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 5, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 6 June

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds leading to localised disruptions to small harbours and ports for short periods, between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape from Friday evening into Saturday evening.

Advisories

Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the interior of the Western Cape and the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape from Saturday into Monday, and in the Eastern Cape into Wednesday.

Snowfall can be expected over high-lying areas and mountain peaks, leading to icy road conditions especially over the Beaufort West municipality in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 6 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents will experience partly cloudy weather at first, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm but cold in places.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming fine in the evening.

North West:

Fine weather awaits North West residents in the east at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy, windy and cool.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect partly cloudy, windy and cold to cool conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and western parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and windy in the central parts, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, followed with evening fog patches along the coast. It will be cool to warm, but cold in places.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cool weather conditions, but partly cloudy in the west. It will become cloudy in the south-west with light rain from the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be fog in places in the south, otherwise conditions will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cool weather, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north. It will be warm in places south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal will experience fine and warm conditions, although cool in the south-west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.