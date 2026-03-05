Weather alert: Thunderstorms and possible hail in 5 provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 6 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in several provinces, with parts of the Northern Cape and the Free State under an orange level 5 warning.

Here is what to expect on Friday, 6 March.

Weather warnings for 6 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours eastern parts of Northern Cape, and western parts of the Free State.

These conditions could lead to flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, and damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and excessive lighting.

The western parts of the Northern Cape, south to central parts of the North West, central to western parts of the Free State, and central parts of the Eastern Cape will face similar conditions under a yellow level 2 warning.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges/areas, hail, and excessive lightning are likely.

Extended weather forecast for Fri and Sat, 06-07 Mar 2026: Partly cloudy in the W interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with 30-60% showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts, becoming 80% in the extreme east on Saturday. #saws #weatheroutlook #warning pic.twitter.com/kg9q5FJr4r — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 4, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 6 March:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches over the Highveld and escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the morning; otherwise, expect a partly cloudy and warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents in the central interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with widespread to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, although widespread in the west.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine in the extreme west with morning and evening fog along the coast and adjacent interior. Otherwise, the day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, but widespread in the extreme east, where it will be cloudy.

Western Cape:

Expect morning and evening fog patches over the northwest; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east. It will be cloudy in the south coast and the adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the northeast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy skies in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the northwestern parts.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be very hot in places in the east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.