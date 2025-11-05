Severe thunderstorm warning for seven provinces and damaging winds

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 4 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned severe thunderstorms with hail, lightning, and heavy rain in North West, Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Damaging winds are expected at the coast.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 6 November 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 05 to 06 November 2025. Partly cloudy & warm to cool conditions are expected with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the central & eastern parts of the country. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/217qY0kifs — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 5, 2025

Weather warnings: Thursday, 6 November 2025

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and lightning leading to localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihoods, agricultural production and livestock, localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, minor vehicle accidents and localised injuries due to flying debris expected over the North West, Gauteng, most parts of the Free State, the Highveld of Mpumalanga, south-western Limpopo, the north-eastern part of the Northern Cape and the extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A yellow level 1 warning was also issued for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, and small vessels at risk of taking in water and capsizing in the locality are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas from the evening until Friday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Heavy downpours, damaging winds and hail

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 6 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog patches in the south; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches; otherwise, conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the western Highveld. 3

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Cloudy weather awaits North West residents in the east with morning fog patches; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the south and along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be cool in places.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot weather but cloudy and cool over the southern parts with a chance of morning light rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and rain, except in the north, where it will be partly cloudy.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the northeast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, conditions will be cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.