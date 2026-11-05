Friday’s weather: Hot, wet and stormy with fire danger and humid heat

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 6 November 2026.

Friday will be hot, wet and stormy with heavy downpours in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga, as the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued yellow level 4 and 2 warnings. Meanwhile, it will be very hot and dry with fire risk in the Free State and North West and humid in the northeast of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 6 November 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 5 – 6 November 2026.

Partly cloudy & warm to hot conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible in the central & eastern parts of the RSA. Severe thunderstorms are possible over the eastern parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/OSbIlSuLVS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 5, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 6 November 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, hail and severe lightning resulting in flooding and damage to infrastructure are expected over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, south-western Highveld of Mpumalanga.

The South African Weather Service also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, hail, and severe lightning resulting in localised flooding over the eastern part of the Free State and North West, central parts of KwaZulu-Natal, in places over the Highveld of Mpumalanga and parts of the Western Bushveld of Limpopo.

Fire danger warnings

The weather service says extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West, most parts of Limpopo, northern Gauteng and over places in Mpumalanga.

Advisories

Saws warns that hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 6 November 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and hot, but very hot weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld and northern escarpment.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west but scattered in the extreme south-west.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated thundershowers but scattered in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect the day to be partly cloudy, windy, and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the east and central but scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the central; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, but cool in the west, with chances of rain over the extreme south-western parts in the morning.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool conditions over the western parts, where chances of rain are expected until the afternoon, spreading along the southern coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coast. It will be cloudy in the southwest, with chances of light rain in places along the coast west of Oyster Bay in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cool along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy south of the escarpment in the afternoon, with chances of rain in places, but scattered showers and rain along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will become cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.