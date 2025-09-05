Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms and hail in KZN and fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 6 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of severe thunderstorms with hail and lightning expected in KwaZulu-Natal, while extreme fire danger looms over Limpopo and North West.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 6 September 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 05-06 September 2025:

Fine and cool to warm but hot in places in the north. It will be partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and rain over the central and eastern parts⚠️Damaging winds and Severe thunderstorms.#saws #saweather pic.twitter.com/wHKvuAisF8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 5, 2025

Weather warnings: Saturday, 6 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms resulting in localised fire incidents due to excessive lightning and localised damage to vehicles and settlements (formal/informal) due to strong winds and hail over northwestern KwaZulu-Natal. A yellow level 1 warning was issued.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in western Limpopo and the Limpopo Valley and in places in the eastern parts of North West.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 6 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy weather with scattered showers and thundershowers in the south-east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers over the Highveld, otherwise isolated.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the Western Bushveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme southeast. It will be windy in places in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine, windy and cool to warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east. It will be fine in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the west coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will be fine in the east and windy in places.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy over the southeastern parts from the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy in places at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with isolated light showers and rain in places south of the escarpment but scattered along the wild coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the northeast and southwest.