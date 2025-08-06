Weather

Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms and possible snowfall

Picture of Lesego Seokwang

By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

4 minute read

6 August 2025

04:28 pm

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 7 August 2025.

Weather forecast 7 August 2025

Picture: Canva

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 7 August 2025.

Saws has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng, with risks of flooding, hail, and wind damage. Cold weather with scattered showers is expected across most provinces, with light snow possible in high-lying northern areas until Friday. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Thursday, 7 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level yellow level 3 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in travelling disruptions, localised flooding, large amounts of small hail and wind damage in parts of Limpopo, most of Mpumalanga Highveld and central and northern Gauteng.

Advisories:

Expect very cold conditions with light snowfalls in places over the northern high-lying areas until Friday

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 7 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cold conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy and cold weather with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cold weather awaits North West residents with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the west.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and cold conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the south-west.

Northern Cape:

Expect partly cloudy and cold to cool weather.

Western Cape:

Conditions will be partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool, but cold over the high ground.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cold, but cool weather along the coast with light morning rain can in the extreme east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy and cool to cold conditions with isolated showers and rain, but scattered in the north-west and north-east.

Read more on these topics

South African Weather Service (Saws) weather weather warnings

