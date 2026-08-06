Friday’s weather: Fine and cool in Gauteng with fog and isolated rain in KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 7 August 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says Gauteng will be fine and cool, Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy with morning fog in the east, the Western Cape will be cloudy with morning fog, and KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog and isolated showers in the interior south on Friday.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 7 August 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Fine and cool to warm, but cold and cool in places in the south where isolated to scattered showers and rain are expected.#saws #WeatherOutlook #winter pic.twitter.com/WXJ7knNzQa — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 6, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 7 August 2026

Advisories

Saws has issued a warning that a passing cold front, accompanied by a cut-off low, is expected to affect the southern Drakensberg and adjacent areas from Sunday into Monday. This system is expected to bring very cold, wet, and windy conditions, very rough seas, and a risk of localised flooding. The public and small stock farmers are urged to take the necessary precautions to safeguard lives, property, and livestock.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 7 August 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the east.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and cool day.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches over places in the west as well as the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm. It will be partly cloudy in the south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy conditions in the morning with fog in places in the centre; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool but warm over the north-western parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places in the south and north; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior. It will be fine in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in the south and northern parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interiors. It will become fine in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cool but warm in the northeast. Isolated showers and rain are expected along the south coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.