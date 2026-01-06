Severe thunderstorms likely in three provinces on Wednesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast means for your region on 7 January 2026.

Expect partly cloudy and wet conditions in most parts of the country on Wednesday, 7 January, while severe thunderstorms are likely in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Furthermore, the South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of hot and uncomfortable conditions in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 7 January 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to heavy downpours with localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges or areas and localised damage to infrastructure in the northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the escarpment of Mpumalanga, and the central and escarpment regions of Limpopo.

Saws says these conditions will be accompanied by strong gusty winds, hail and excessive lightning.

A yellow level 1 warning has also been issued for damaging coastal winds resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Saws has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in places over the central interior of the country.

Expect hot and humid weather resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the extreme northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: Lightning strikes ten people during Mphebatho Troop Festival, two dead

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 7 January:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, but very hot in places in the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the central and over the escarpment.

North West:

Fine weather awaits North West residents in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers in the northeast.

Free State:

Residents can expect a fine and warm to hot day, but partly cloudy in the east with isolated thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The weather will be fine and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 30% chance of rain and showers along the south coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with a 30% chance of rain in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be a fine and cool to warm day.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine weather in the northwest; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with a 30% chance of rain and showers in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be a partly cloudy morning; otherwise, the rest of the day will be cloudy and warm, but hot in the extreme northwest. Expect isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the northwest.