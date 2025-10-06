Warm Tuesday ahead with isolated showers in parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 7 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says clear skies and warm conditions will cover much of South Africa on Tuesday, but isolated thundershowers may develop in the northeast.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 06 – 07 October 2025.

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 7 October

Severe weather alerts

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather warnings for Tuesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 7 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather, but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog in the south; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the southwest. It will be cloudy along the escarpment and in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy with morning fog patches over the extreme southwest; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather with morning drizzle and fog patches in places over the western parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool along the coast with early morning showers in places west of Cape St Francis; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy conditions in the morning with fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated showers and rain are expected over the north-eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.