Weather alert: Damaging winds and waves along coast with partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 7 October 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of damaging winds and waves along the coast, while the rest of the country will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 7 October 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 06-07 October 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershower.#saws #spring #Warning #WeatherOutlook pic.twitter.com/wYdKNtuSNI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 6, 2026

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 7 October 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds and waves expected along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in disruption to beachfront activities and difficulty in navigation at sea.

The South African Weather Service also warned about damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, and small vessels are at risk of capsizing between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay until Thursday. A yellow level 1 warning was issued.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 7 October 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather, but it will be hot in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, but cloudy with isolated rain and showers in the east.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm but cloudy with isolated rain and showers in the south-east.

North West:

Fine and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and cool to warm day.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy in the south at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine conditions in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the northwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy in places at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but fine in places in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the north with isolated showers and rain in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.