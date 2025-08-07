Weather alert: Fog and chill expected across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 8 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) hasn’t issued any severe weather warnings for Friday but expect foggy mornings and cool conditions for most provinces.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 8 August 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 07-08 August 2025:

Partly cloudy and cold and cool but cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east today⚠️ Severe thunderstorms#saws #SAWeather #Itscoldoutside pic.twitter.com/iuMxXpXWp1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 7, 2025

Weather warnings: Friday, 8 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather warnings for Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 8 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog in the south; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog over the Highveld and the southern parts; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.

Limpopo:

The day will have isolated showers in the morning over the northwest with morning fog in places in the southwest; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

North West:

Partly cloudy weather awaits North West residents in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience cloudiness with fog in the east at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but cold around the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy to fine and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with fog patches in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cold in places in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning rain on the north coast; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool but cold in the southwest.