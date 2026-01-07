Weather alert: Thunderstorms flooding and fire danger to hit four provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 8 January 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms, flooding risks and extreme fire danger expected in parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and beyond.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 8 January 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 8 January 2026

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges/areas, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning are expected over the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, the eastern parts of the Free State.

Saws also issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges/areas, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning expected in the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most parts of the Northern Cape, in places over the western parts of the Free State and the Eastern Cape, as well as the central and north-eastern parts of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 8 January 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather, but hot in the extreme north, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in places in the east.

North West:

Partly cloudy weather awaits the North West residents with isolated thundershowers over the central and eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and hot.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to fine conditions over the western parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east but scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and hot.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and hot to very hot weather, but warm in places along the Cape Peninsula.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and hot to very hot, but warm along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy south of the escarpment in the morning with light rain in places along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.