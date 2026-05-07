Friday’s weather: Orange level 8 floods in EC, damaging waves, wind and snow

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 8a May 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of disruptive rain, flooding and damaging waves in the Eastern Cape as well as gale winds and snow over the Western parts of the country from Sunday until Tuesday.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 8 May 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, 08 May 2026.

Cloudy along the east & south coast of the country, with isolated to scattered rain & thundershowers possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but cold in places over the central interior.

#saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/KvmwAT1iXi — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 7, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 8 May 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 8 warning for disruptive rain leading to widespread flooding and prolonged disruptions of settlements, roads and bridges expected over Koukamma, Kouga Municipalities and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro of Eastern Cape.

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible settlements or roads and bridges as well as localised disruption due to sinkholes/blocked drainage systems is expected over the west coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves leading to damage to coastal infrastructure, disruption of harbours/coastal routes, medium/large vessels dragging anchor/breaking mooring lines and disruptions to beachfront activities is expected along the Eastern Cape coast.

The South African Weather Service also warned of damaging winds and waves leading to damage to coastal infrastructure, disruption of harbours, medium/large vessels dragging anchor/breaking mooring lines and disruptions to beachfront activities is expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Advisories

Very cold, windy and wet conditions are expected over the Western parts of the country. The public and all small stock farmers are advised that the combination of snow, gale-force winds, heavy rain, flooding, very cold conditions and very rough seas is expected from Sunday until Tuesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 8 May 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cold weather but cool in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cold to cool conditions but it will be warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy in the Western Bushveld in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cold to cool weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the southern parts in the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a morning fog patches in the south and along the Lesotho border; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cold.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool but cloudy in the south-eastern parts. It will be fine in the extreme northern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions in the morning with isolated showers and rain along the extreme east coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cold with isolated to scattered showers and rain except in the northern parts.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in the extreme north; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold with light morning rain in places along the west coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine weather in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy in the east with isolated evening showers and rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.