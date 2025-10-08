Weather alert: Severe storms, scorching heat and fire danger for Thursday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 9 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) of severe thunderstorms in Limpopo and Mpumalanga with possible flooding, and extreme heat along the west coast and adjacent interior.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 9 October 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 08 – 09 October 2025.

Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the eastern parts of the country. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/p2BFIItnSj — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 8, 2025

Weather warnings: Thursday, 9 October

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours causing localised flooding of susceptible areas and roads, strong damaging winds (falling trees), large amounts of small hail and injuries due to lightning over central and southwestern Limpopo as well as the northern Highveld of Mpumalanga. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and north-western parts of the Northern Cape, extreme north-western parts of the Western Cape, as well as over the western Bushveld of Limpopo.

Advisories

Very hot to extremely hot conditions are expected along the west coast and adjacent interior, except in the extreme northern parts of the west coast.

ALSO READ: A partly cloudy day with showers in 5 provinces

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 9 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the Highveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the extreme south-western parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme northeast.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and warm conditions, but it will be partly cloudy in the east, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy in the extreme northeast. It will be extremely hot in places along the coast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather with morning fog patches in the south, where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot. It will be scorching along the west coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast, where it will be cloudy in the morning and in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cloudy and cool with a chance of evening drizzle along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.